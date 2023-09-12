Air Malta’s Grand Return: Milan Malpensa Route Reopens!

ITALY TRAVEL & STYLE NEWS | SEP. 12, 2023 – Air Malta is set to reintroduce its Milan Malpensa route, commencing operations on October 29, 2023. This marks the airline’s return to investing in Italy, rekindling a service previously operated until October 2019. The route will be available three times a week, on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays.

During the upcoming winter season, Air Malta will offer a comprehensive array of connections from Milan Linate (with daily flights) and Malpensa airports, totaling 10 weekly options.

For the Malta-Malpensa route, Air Malta will deploy a modern Airbus A320neo with 180 seats, featuring two distinct service classes: Business and Economy. The flight schedule includes a departure from Malta at 11:30 a.m. arriving in Italy at 1:30 p.m. The return flight will take off from Malpensa at 2:20 p.m., reaching Malta at 4:20 p.m.

With the addition of three weekly services on Milan Malpensa, Air Malta is making it easier for passengers to travel to and from Milan, one of the most popular destinations in Europe, as well as offering increased opportunities for customers to connect to and from onward destinations with partner airlines.

Malta / Photo by Michaela on Pexels.com